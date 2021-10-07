Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Million

Analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to post $2.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 million and the highest is $2.90 million. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $1.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 million to $12.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $92.86 million, with estimates ranging from $7.45 million to $229.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.63) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.29. 581,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,583. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

