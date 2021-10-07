Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

SALM stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.48. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.73.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Salem Media Group by 263.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Salem Media Group by 67.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103,094 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salem Media Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

