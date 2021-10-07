Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.99

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.99 and last traded at C$6.99, with a volume of 121632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.22.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$32.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

