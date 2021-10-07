Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 200,000 UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,586,000. UiPath makes up approximately 1.2% of Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PATH. KeyCorp upped their price objective on UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on UiPath from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.19.

In related news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $2,804,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 888,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,841,013.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 20,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 598,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,552,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358 in the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PATH traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.36. 88,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,592. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

