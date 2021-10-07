Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at Scotiabank

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SISXF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. Savaria has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.