Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Lowered by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 5.9% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,211,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,400,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83,566 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after purchasing an additional 464,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,907,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,163. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $110.76 and a one year high of $158.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.16 and its 200-day moving average is $144.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.