Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,593 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.8% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $95,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Microsoft by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 51,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $293.11 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.