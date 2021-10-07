Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Down 16.7% in September

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:SCPS opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. Scopus BioPharma has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $47.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPS. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

