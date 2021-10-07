Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Up 23.0% in September

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRCRF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Scorpio Gold has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.
About Scorpio Gold
