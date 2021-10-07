Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Up 23.0% in September

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRCRF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Scorpio Gold has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corp. engages in the exploitation, exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Ridge, Goldwedge, and Other. The Mineral Ridge segment includes conventional open pit heap leaching operation. The Goldwedge segment lies within the walker lane gold belt, and is situated on the southern periphery of the Manhattan Caldera.

