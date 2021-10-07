Scotiabank Boosts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $56.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. Methanex has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth $8,078,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,722,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Methanex by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

