Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $296.33.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of SE stock opened at $326.51 on Thursday. SEA has a twelve month low of $155.10 and a twelve month high of $359.84. The stock has a market cap of $176.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.80 and its 200 day moving average is $277.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in SEA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,049 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 8.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 5.8% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.
About SEA
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.