Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $296.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SE stock opened at $326.51 on Thursday. SEA has a twelve month low of $155.10 and a twelve month high of $359.84. The stock has a market cap of $176.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.80 and its 200 day moving average is $277.65.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SEA will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in SEA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,049 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 8.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 5.8% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

