Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stake Reduced by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266,947 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,171,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,056,000 after acquiring an additional 37,877 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,453,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,653,000 after acquiring an additional 121,545 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,157,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 38,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,779,000 after acquiring an additional 46,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 418,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of SBCF opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.35. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

