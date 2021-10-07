SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $530.72 Million

Brokerages expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to announce sales of $530.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.41 million and the lowest is $511.20 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $106.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.05 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on SEAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.30.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,016. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.95 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $183,220.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $976,034. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.