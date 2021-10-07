Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading 7.6% Higher

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) shares traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.03 and last traded at $33.97. 880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 521,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $395,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,434.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Seer in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Seer by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Seer by 103,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Seer by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Seer in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

