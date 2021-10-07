Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Select Medical worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at $120,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 2,354.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEM. Benchmark lifted their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

