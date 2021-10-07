Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) and Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Head to Head Analysis

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Origin Materials alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Origin Materials and Sensient Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 3 0 0 2.00 Sensient Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Origin Materials presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Sensient Technologies has a consensus price target of $90.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.99%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Sensient Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and Sensient Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A 11.95% 1.27% Sensient Technologies 8.55% 13.40% 7.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Origin Materials and Sensient Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Sensient Technologies $1.33 billion 2.88 $109.47 million $2.79 32.58

Sensient Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials.

Summary

Sensient Technologies beats Origin Materials on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients. The Color segment comprises of natural and synthetic color solutions for the food and beverage, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and industrial markets. The Asia Pacific segment markets product lines in the Pacific Rim under the Sensient name. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.