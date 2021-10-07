Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company It specializes in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions, such as keloids, with superficial radiation therapy. The company’s portfolio of treatment devices consists of the SRT-100(TM) and SRT-100 Vision(TM). Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 million, a PE ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.47. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

