Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,795 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD opened at $247.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $248.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.