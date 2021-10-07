Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,400 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITUB. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,001,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507,325 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,921,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665,460 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 47,474,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,519,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,457,000 after acquiring an additional 268,607 shares in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.0111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 2.52%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

