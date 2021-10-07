Seven Eight Capital LP Grows Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 765.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,439 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597,777 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,515 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,309,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. CLSA lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

