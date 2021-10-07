Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,396,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 687,563 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 31,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 127,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 391,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 53,189 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

