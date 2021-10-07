Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 63.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATUS. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $384,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73,498 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 157,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 90,175 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 23,352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 196,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 195,456 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATUS opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATUS shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.53.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

