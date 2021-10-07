Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $2.10 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 36.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $129.32 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.67 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.84 and its 200-day moving average is $136.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 28.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

