Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,832 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,098,000 after buying an additional 2,532,438 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,279,000 after buying an additional 1,673,302 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,114,000 after buying an additional 1,425,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.30. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

