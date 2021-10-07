SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 275,482 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 1,262.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,482 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 420.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $146,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDTX opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $278.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

