SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,052 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,052 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Veeco Instruments worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

VECO stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 124.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.