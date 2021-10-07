Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 590 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 16.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

