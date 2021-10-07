Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 640 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,264,000 after purchasing an additional 66,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,177,000 after purchasing an additional 512,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,898,000 after purchasing an additional 242,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rayonier by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,020,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,577,000 after purchasing an additional 100,188 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,998,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,443,000 after purchasing an additional 72,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.25. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 432.00%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

