Shell Asset Management Co. Has $407,000 Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBI. B. Riley raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.