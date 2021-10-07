Shell Asset Management Co. Has $446,000 Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,902,457. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTNX opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday. OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

