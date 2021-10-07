Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New $481,000 Investment in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Appian by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist reduced their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day moving average is $113.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -133.68 and a beta of 1.77. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $62.29 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

