Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 160 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCMP. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

CCMP opened at $121.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

