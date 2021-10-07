Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 470 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 83.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,933,000 after purchasing an additional 536,260 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,957 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

