Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases New Shares in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 11.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,594,000 after buying an additional 334,106 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 57.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 13,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 9.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

EVERTEC stock opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. Research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.