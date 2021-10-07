Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 96.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 124.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 5,733.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 23,503 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $2,826,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $335,522.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,554.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 787,964 shares of company stock valued at $96,933,539 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $115.15 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $129.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

