Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AZZ by 19.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AZZ by 2,880.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in AZZ during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZZ opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.53. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $57.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.69 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

