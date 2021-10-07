Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,205 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,662,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,820 shares of company stock worth $6,026,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $91.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.93. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $89.65 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

