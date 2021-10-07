Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,978 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 45.9% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,103.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 168,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 154,392 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.1% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLNT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $80.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.77. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.29, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

