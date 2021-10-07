Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,504 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.45.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

