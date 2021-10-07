Shell Asset Management Co. Takes Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APPN. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of APPN stock opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.68 and a beta of 1.77. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.29 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.33.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. Analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPN. Barclays increased their price target on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist cut their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.