Shelton Capital Management Acquires Shares of 10,635 Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,548 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $24,237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,773,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,352,000 after acquiring an additional 96,672 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,499,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 133,342 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 39.0% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,390,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 390,059 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. Equities analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

