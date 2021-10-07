Shelton Capital Management Invests $216,000 in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,851,000 after purchasing an additional 165,992 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,797,000 after acquiring an additional 189,967 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 825,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,546,000 after acquiring an additional 44,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $45,356,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $62,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,568 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

CCOI stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.51 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.79. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 423.68%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.