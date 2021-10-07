Shelton Capital Management Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor stock opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.