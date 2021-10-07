Shelton Capital Management Purchases Shares of 3,400 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Nutrien by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,381,000 after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Nutrien by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $1,483,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Nutrien by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.23.

NYSE NTR opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $68.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.06.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

