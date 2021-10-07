Shelton Capital Management Takes $228,000 Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 138.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

