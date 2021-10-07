Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LON:SENX opened at GBX 2.04 ($0.03) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.51. The company has a market cap of £23.30 million and a PE ratio of 6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Serinus Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

In other news, insider Jeffrey Auld acquired 564,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,299.42 ($14,762.76).

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

