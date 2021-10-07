Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
BVC stock opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 89.67. The company has a market capitalization of £378.77 million and a P/E ratio of 26.06. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.42.
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.