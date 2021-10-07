Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

BVC stock opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 89.67. The company has a market capitalization of £378.77 million and a P/E ratio of 26.06. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.42.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

