Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for ScS Group (LON:SCS)

ScS Group (LON:SCS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SCS. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of SCS stock opened at GBX 257 ($3.36) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £97.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 291.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 457.24. ScS Group has a one year low of GBX 170.52 ($2.23) and a one year high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

