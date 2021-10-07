Short Interest in Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Drops By 17.9%

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,434,500 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 1,747,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.2 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAVVF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Advantage Energy stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.82 million, a P/E ratio of 122.34 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

