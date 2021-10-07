Short Interest in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Increases By 18.5%

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYTU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aytu Biopharma by 417.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aytu Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $2,206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aytu Biopharma by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,848 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $2,098,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aytu Biopharma by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 258,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AYTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Aytu Biopharma stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.79. 509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,190. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $76.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.19. Aytu Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.26). Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. Analysts predict that Aytu Biopharma will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

